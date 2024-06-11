Huawei launches MatePad SE 11: Specifications

Mumbai: Huawei MatePad SE 11 was launched globally. The tablet is claimed to be a successor to the MatePad SE, which was unveiled in 2022. There is no official word on the pricing of the Huawei MatePad SE 11.

Huawei’s new tablet sports an 11-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a pixel density of 207ppi (pixels-per-inch). The panel is said to have a peak brightness of 400 nits, 100 percent sRGB coverage, and a new eBook mode for readers.

It ships with an M-Pen lite stylus, which, when coupled with the Huawei Notes app, brings features such as multi-screen collaboration and multi-window. Another feature is Kids Corner that is said to bring child-friendly features including a blue-light filter, poster alerts, eBook mode, and more.

Also Read: Air carrier offers tickets for as low as Dh1: Details

The MatePad SE 11 comes in a metal unibody in two colourways: Crystal Blue and Nebula Gray. The tablet is reportedly equipped with a Kirin 710A or a Snapdragon 680 chipset, based on the region. The SoC is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. The MatePad SE 11 runs on HarmonyOS 2.0.

The tablet sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1080p video-recording capabilities and a 5-megapixel front camera. The tablet is backed by a 7,700mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging via USB Type-C. Other features of the Huawei MatePad SE 11 include a quad-speaker setup, Bluetooth 5.1 and BLE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and OTG support.