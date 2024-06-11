IMD alert: Heatwave expected to return

The IMD has warned of an impending heatwave expected to hit northwest and east India between June 12 and 15, potentially lasting until June 20. This resurgence comes as the monsoon progresses sluggishly towards central and north India, leading to soaring temperatures. Areas including Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, UP, and east Rajasthan are expected to experience maximum temperatures ranging from 44-48°C, while Punjab, Chandigarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand may see temperatures up to 45°C.

The forecast indicates heatwave conditions in various regions over the next five days, including Jammu division, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Severe heatwaves are anticipated in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan during specific periods in mid-June. Warm nights are also expected in isolated pockets of east Madhya Pradesh.

Despite the heatwave’s return, there are signs of relief as the southwest monsoon advances further into parts of the north Arabian Sea and Maharashtra. Additionally, meteorological phenomena such as cyclonic circulations and troughs are expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in certain regions, offering respite from the scorching temperatures.