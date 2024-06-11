Inflows into equity mutual funds touch record high in May

Mumbai: Equity mutual fund inflows surged by 83.42 % in May. It touched a record high of Rs 34,697 crore in May. It was at Rs 18,917 crore in April. Data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India revealed this.

Inflows into open-ended equity funds remained in the positive zone for the 39th month in a row. The surge in net investments into open-ended equity funds was fueled by sectoral and thematic funds, which saw net buying of 19,213.43 crore rupees during May. Further, inflows remained strong in smaller-caps, receiving net inflows of 2,724.67 crore rupees, and mid-cap funds saw net inflows of 2,605.70 crore rupees. Large-cap funds saw net investments of 663.09 crore rupees during the month.

The overall inflows into open-ended mutual funds decreased by 54% to Rs 1.11 lakh crore in May, compared to Rs 2.40 lakh crore in April. Dividend yield funds saw the lowest inflows at Rs 445.27 crore. Conversely, focused and ELSS funds experienced outflows for the second month in a row, with Rs 306.55 crore and Rs 249.80 crore, respectively.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

Liquid funds led the inflows in May with Rs 25,873 crore, although this was down from Rs 1.02 lakh crore in April.

Money market funds received Rs 8,271 crore, overnight funds garnered Rs 6,644.63 crore, and ultra-short duration funds saw Rs 1,646 crore in inflows.

Floater funds and credit risk funds had the highest outflows, at Rs 546.41 crore and Rs 540 crore, respectively. Inflows into hybrid fund categories decreased by 9% in May, totaling Rs 17,990.67 crore, compared to Rs 19,862.94 crore in April.

All hybrid categories except conservative hybrid funds saw inflows. Arbitrage funds led with Rs 12,758.12 crore in May, down from Rs 13,901.25 crore in April. Multi-asset allocation funds attracted Rs 3,160.61 crore, while dynamic asset allocation/balanced advantage funds received Rs 1,279.17 crore. Conservative hybrid funds continued to see outflows, with Rs 99.14 crore in May, following an outflow of Rs 7.97 crore in April.

Meanwhile, SIP contributions remained strong during the month, exceeding Rs 20,000 crore for the second consecutive month. In May, the SIP contributions amounted to Rs 20,904 crore, up from Rs 20,371 crore in April, and significantly higher than the Rs 14,749 crore recorded in May 2023.