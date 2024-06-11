J P Nadda assumes role as Union Health Minister

BJP President J P Nadda assumed the role of Union Health Minister on Tuesday. The previous day, he was assigned the Health Ministry as well as the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry, following his swearing-in as a cabinet minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. In the earlier Modi administration, Mansukh Mandaviya held both these portfolios.

Nadda previously managed the health portfolio during Modi’s first term before becoming BJP’s working president in 2019 and then full president in January 2020, succeeding Amit Shah. With his term as BJP president extended by six months to oversee the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nadda’s tenure is set to conclude in June. He began his political career with the RSS’s student wing, ABVP, and has held several significant positions within the BJP, including being elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2012.

Alongside Nadda, Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav took charge as the Minister of State for Health and the Ayush Ministry, while Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (S) was appointed as Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and the Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers. Patel, who previously served as Minister of State for Health from 2016 to 2019, won her fourth term from the Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra in the 2024 elections.