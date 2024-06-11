Karnataka Govt: Hefty fines for missing HSRP plates after June 12

Karnataka’s Transport Department is taking a stern stance against vehicle owners who have yet to adhere to the High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) mandate, particularly for vehicles purchased before 2019. Despite multiple deadline extensions, many motorists have shown indifference to the new regulations. Now, June 12 has been firmly set as the final cutoff for compliance.

Initially, the department had assured vehicle owners that no penalties would be imposed for lacking HSRP number plates until June 12. However, as the deadline approaches, it has been made clear that there will be no further extensions. Enforcement actions will commence from June 13, with fines being levied on vehicles without HSRP plates.

This mandate encompasses all vehicles registered before April 2019, spanning two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and vehicles across various weight categories. Despite efforts to promote compliance, only a fraction of vehicles – 3.5 million out of 15.4 million – have obtained HSRP plates. The Transport Department has already extended the deadline thrice but is now resolved to strictly enforce the regulations, imposing fines of ?500 for the initial offence and ?1,000 for subsequent violations. Compliance is urged to avoid penalties.