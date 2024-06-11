Kerala Rain: IMD issues Orange, Yellow alerts amid heavy downpour

Several areas in Kerala continue to experience heavy rain due to the cyclonic circulation over Marathwada. Consequently, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts for Tuesday. Additionally, a yellow alert has been announced for seven other districts: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

An orange alert predicts very heavy rainfall ranging from 11 cm to 20 cm, while a yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. According to the IMD bulletin, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 cm to 20 cm within 24 hours) is expected in isolated areas of Kerala on June 12, and heavy rainfall (7 cm to 11 cm within 24 hours) is anticipated in isolated areas on June 11.

Specific alerts include:

– Orange Alert:

– June 11, 2024: Kannur, Kasaragod

– June 12, 2024: Kannur, Kasaragod

– Yellow Alert:

– June 10, 2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

– June 11, 2024: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

– June 12, 2024: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad