Kolkata Law College Faculty Resigns Over Hijab; Authorities Assure Return

Kolkata’s LJD Law College witnessed controversy as a faculty member resigned and ceased attending classes after allegedly being asked to refrain from wearing a hijab at the workplace. However, following public outcry, college authorities clarified that the issue stemmed from miscommunication. They assured the teacher’s return on Tuesday after she withdrew her resignation.

Sanjida Qadar, a teacher at the college for three years, resigned on June 5, citing instructions from the governing body to abstain from wearing a hijab after May 31, which she found offensive to her religious beliefs. This sparked support from various quarters, including West Bengal minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury, who demanded an apology from the college president and questioned if the institution was influenced by political agendas.

Amidst the uproar, the college authorities reached out to the teacher, claiming there was no directive against wearing a headscarf, and it was a misunderstanding. They clarified that she was free to cover her head with a dupatta or scarf, and discussions ensued to resolve the issue. Despite the clarification, the teacher expressed reluctance to return immediately, awaiting further analysis of the situation. Meanwhile, the incident drew criticism for alleged attempts to curtail religious freedom and instill regressive values, prompting calls for action from the state government to uphold secular and tolerant principles.