PM Modi’s Varanasi visit set for June 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on June 18, marking his first visit since being sworn in for his third term as Prime Minister. During this visit, Modi will address a farmers’ conference, as confirmed by BJP officials on Tuesday. Dilip Patel, the president of BJP’s Kashi region, mentioned that the exact venue for the conference is still being decided.

In addition to the farmers’ conference, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple to offer prayers. His itinerary also includes participation in the Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat. These events highlight the cultural and spiritual significance of his visit to Varanasi.

The BJP’s Kashi region president, Dilip Patel, emphasized the importance of this day-long visit, noting that it comes shortly after Modi’s re-election as Prime Minister. The combination of addressing the farmers’ conference and engaging in religious activities underscores the multifaceted nature of Modi’s engagement with his constituency.