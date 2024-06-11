Portland Track Festival 2024 Athletics: India’s Gulveer Singh wins silver medal

Portland: In athletics, India’s Gulveer Singh has clinched the silver medal in the Men’s 5000-metre race at the Portland Track Festival High-Performance Meet in Portland, US. Dylan Jacobs of USA bagged the gold, while his compatriot Eric Van Der Els won the bronze medal.

The Asian Games bronze medallist, Gulveer Singh also became the fastest Indian in the men’s 5000-metre race. Gulveer clocked the national record timing of 13 minutes 18.92 seconds to surpass the previous record of 13 minutes 19.30 seconds, set by Avinash Sable last year. Gulveer also holds India’s men’s 10,000m national mark.