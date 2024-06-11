Pune Porsche crash: Juvenile’s father booked in another cheating case

Another cheating case has been registered against the father of the minor involved in the May 19 Porsche crash in Pune, which resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals. The minor, allegedly intoxicated, crashed the speeding car into their motorcycle in Kalyani Nagar. His father, a real estate developer, along with his grandfather and mother, are already in jail related to this incident.

A resident of Nancy Brahma Residency, Vishal Adsul, filed a complaint with Wakad police, alleging that the juvenile’s father failed to provide the promised open space to the residential society and constructed two additional wings without consent. Based on Adsul’s complaint, an offense was registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), and relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act against the father and four others. Adsul claimed Brahma Associates altered the project plans, giving only one open plot to three buildings and constructing two 11-storied buildings without the society’s permission.

Following their arrest for the car accident, the juvenile’s father and grandfather were also booked in separate cases involving abetment of suicide and cheating a real estate agency proprietor. The juvenile’s father remains in police custody for allegedly swapping blood samples in the Porsche crash case to manipulate the test results verifying alcohol consumption.