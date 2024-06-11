Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad on June 12 amid seat vacancy speculation

Rahul Gandhi will visit the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency tomorrow to express gratitude to the voters before the upcoming election. He plans to meet with constituents in Malappuram district and Kalpatta. Amid speculation about Rahul potentially vacating his Wayanad seat, questions arise about his successor. The prevailing view is to retain Raebareli and exclude Wayanad, as the party aims to leverage Rahul’s influence in Uttar Pradesh given the evolving political dynamics there.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front has arranged a reception for Rahul Gandhi to celebrate his victory, which he achieved with a margin of 3.6 lakh votes in the high-range constituency encompassing assembly segments from Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. In 2019, Rahul secured this seat with a record margin of 4.3 lakh votes.

Despite significant discontent among many Wayanad residents regarding Rahul Gandhi’s rumored plans to leave the seat, there is strong support for his sister, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, to contest from Wayanad if Rahul steps down. Rahul has frequently referred to Wayanad as his family. When he decided to run from Wayanad in 2019, Priyanka Gandhi, who accompanied him to file his nomination, urged the people to look after Rahul and assured them of his commitment to their welfare.