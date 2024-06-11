Singapore Airlines compensates passengers of turbulence-hit London-Singapore flight with monetary offers and refunds. The flight, SQ321, encountered extreme turbulence on May 21, resulting in one death and several injuries among passengers and crew. Compensation offers, including USD 10,000 for minor injuries and USD 25,000 for serious injuries, were extended, along with full airfare refunds and delay compensation under EU or UK regulations.

Passengers and crew received immediate financial assistance and medical coverage, with those sustaining serious injuries offered advance payments to address their immediate needs. Singapore Airlines emphasized its commitment to supporting affected passengers and ensured that all compensation offers and claim procedures were communicated promptly via email. The airline also provided SGD 1,000 each to passengers upon departure from Bangkok to cover immediate expenses.

The incident resulted in one passenger’s death and severe injuries to others, including paralysis and spinal cord damage. The airline’s compensation measures aimed to address immediate needs and facilitate claim procedures for affected passengers.