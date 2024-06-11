Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended on a flat note in the volatile session on June 11. BSE Snesex settled at 76,456.59, down 33.49 points or 0.04 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 23,264.80, up 5.60 points or 0.02 percent.

About 2246 shares advanced, 1193 shares declined, and 70 shares unchanged. Top gainers were ONGC, L&T, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors. Top losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries and Divis Labs.

Among sectors, selling was seen in the bank, FMCG, healthcare and metal names, while capital goods, oil & gas and realty up 1 percent each. The BSE midcap index rose 0.7 percent while the smallcap index added nearly 1 percent.