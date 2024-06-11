Suresh Gopi takes office as Minister of State for Petroleum in Delhi

Suresh Gopi, securing a historic win for the NDA from Thrissur, officially took charge as the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas at Shastri Bhavan in Delhi. He is anticipated to also assume responsibilities at the Ministry of Tourism soon, reporting to Hardeep Singh Puri and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the respective ministers in charge.

In assuming his new role, Suresh Gopi affirmed his dedication to supporting his cabinet colleagues and the Prime Minister, vowing to fulfill his duties to the best of his abilities. He expressed gratitude to the people of Thrissur and Kollam for their steadfast support throughout his political journey.

The allocation of portfolios for the Modi 3.0 cabinet was announced by the Centre on Monday. Suresh Gopi has been assigned the roles of Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum in this new government. Additionally, key ministries like Home Affairs, Defence, Finance, and External Affairs remain under BJP control, with leaders like Amit Shah, S. Jaishankar, and Nirmala Sitharaman retaining their positions. Meanwhile, George Kurian, the BJP state general secretary, has been appointed as the Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying.