Top colours according to vastu shastra  for bedrooms  for having intimate life

Bedroom is always important in a house as people spend a significant amount of time in their rooms. People usually spend maximum time in their bedrooms as they feel secure and happy in that space. So bedroom must have a positive vibe so that a person can feel energized as it is the room that a person wake up and go to sleep in.

Blue Colour: As per Vastu, blue colour is best for bedroom. Blue colour can create a cosy and serene vibe. According to Vastu, certain colours have a calming effect and can change the energy of the room.

Green Colour: Green colour represents nature, growth, healing and abundance. Green is also a naturally soothing colour because the majority of nature around us is green.

Yellow Colour: Yellow colour represents happiness, positivity, optimism and intelligence. Yellow balances mood swings and also improves behaviour .

Also Read; Easy and simple remedies to enhance your sexual performance and stamina

Purple Colour: Purple colour is the mixture of soothing blue and boisterous red. This colour represents wealth, mercy, self-respect and poise.It not only creates a peaceful atmosphere, but it also helps to relax. It has also been shown to improve sleeping patterns.

Pink Colour: Pink is the universal colour of love and amongst the best bedroom colours. It also stands for joy, intimacy and creativity. Pink is a very subtle colour and also reflects calm and peace It will keep you calm and relaxed.