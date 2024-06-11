TVS Motor recalls select units of this scooter: Details

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company has announced the proactive inspection of a select set of its TVS iQube electric two-wheeler vehicles. The Hosur-based two-wheeler manufacturer has stated that it will inspect the bridge tube of TVS iQube scooters manufactured between July 10, 2023 and September 09, 2023. The number of iQube electric scooters sold during this period is said to be upwards of 40,000 units.

The recall is being done to ensure that the vehicle’s ride handling is good over extended usage. The company will also carry out any rectification, if required, on affected scooters at zero cost to iQube customers. TVS is proactively carrying out this activity and action is being undertaken as a precautionary measure. This sort of activity does show positive intent on the part of TVS.

Recently, TVS rejigged the iQube variant lineup, adding a new entry-level variant along with top-end variants. In total, the iQube gets five different variants. The base variant, called iQube is priced at Rs 94,999 (ex-showroom). Also, as part of the update, the top-spec ST has made its debut, which is offered with two battery packs, with the top-trim priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom).