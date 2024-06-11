UAE authority launches new Nol travel Card with discounts worth over Dh17,000

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has launched new Nol card with discounts of up to Dh17,000 on various products and services. The holders of the Nol Travel Card can use it to pay for public transportation, parking, and other entertainment and experiences in Dubai. The new card also offers discounts ranging from 5 to 10 per cent across hotels, shops, adventures, entertainment facilities, and other offers partners in the city.

In the early stages, the Nol Travel Card will be available at the Dubai International Airport (DXB) as well as some partner stores like Zoom and Europcard. Initially priced at Dh200 for a year with a balance of Dh19, the card can be renewed at the end of the year for Dh150.

However, the existing Nol card users will not be able to switch to the newly launched Nol Travel card at the moment.