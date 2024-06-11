Yamaha launches Fascino S: Price, Features

Mumbai: Yamaha Motor has launched a new variant of the Fascino. The new model named ‘Fascino S’, and is priced from Rs 93,730 (ex-showroom). The scooter comes with an ‘Answer Back’ feature, which basically allows you to locate your Fascino S through Yamaha’s mobile app. Once activated, the scooter’s left and right indicators along with a horn sound will turn on for approximately two seconds.

The Yamaha Fascino S is available in three colours. The Matte Red and Matte Black are priced at Rs 93,730 (ex-showroom), while the top-end Dark Matte Blue retails at Rs 94,530 (ex-showroom).

It is powered by the same 125cc, single-cylinder motor, which produces 8bhp and 10.3Nm of torque. It weighs 99kg and has an underseat storage of 21 litres. The other two variants available on the Fascino are the ‘Disc’ and ‘Drum’, both of which are priced lower than the ‘S’ trim

It boasts a fuel tank capacity of 5.2 litres and weighs 99kg (kerb). Riding on a 12-10-inch alloy wheel combination, the Fascino is suspended by telescopic forks and a monoshock while the braking hardware comprises a disc at the front and a drum at the rear. The most affordable variant gets a drum brake at both ends.