5 Indians among 41 killed in massive building fire in Kuwait

Kuwait City: At least 41 people were killed in a building fire in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait. At least 5 Indians were also killed in the tragic incident. Among the dead, 2 were from Tamil Nadu and North India. However, an official confirmation from the authorities is still awaited.

According to reports, the fire started in the kitchen of a labour camp at 4:30 am on Wednesday. Some people died after jumping out of the apartment upon seeing the fire, while others perished from burns and smoke inhalation.

The building, which houses approximately 195 labourers from a nearby commercial area along with several Malayalis, is owned by KG Abraham, a Malayali businessman, under the NBTC group.

‘Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information. Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard,’ Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said.

The Indian Ambassador in Kuwait said that over 30 Indian workers injured in today’s fire incident have been admitted. The building in which the fire occurred was used to house workers, and there were many workers there.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has issued a helpline number: +965-65505246 and requested all concerned to connect over this helpline for updates.