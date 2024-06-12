Australian Open Badminton: HS Prannoy, Anupama Upadhyaya, Akarshi Kashyap enter second rounds

Sydney: In badminton, India’s HS Prannoy, Anupama Upadhyaya and Akarshi Kashyap entered the second rounds of Australian Open Badminton BWF Super 500 event. Anupama Upadhyaya defeated Wong Ling Ching of Malaysia in straight sets, 21-14, 23-21 in the women’s singles category. Aakarshi Kashyap beat Ukraine’s Polina Buhrova, 21-14, 21-11 in the women’s singles category.

In other Women’s singles matches, Samiya Imad Farooqui will face Pai Yu-po of Chinese Taipei, while Keyura Mopati and Malvika Bansod will compete in an all-Indian contest.

In the Men’s singles category, HS Prannoy beatpast Ygor Coelho de Oliveira of Brazil in straight sets, 21-10, 23-21, in the opening round. In another Round of 32 matches, Sameer Verma will play Ricky Tang of Australia, and Ravi will face Lin Chun-yi of Chinese Taipei. Other Indians featured in the men’s singles are Mithun Manjunath, Kiran George, S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, and Raghu Mariswamy.

Three Indian pairs are contesting in the mixed doubles category. Eighth seeds B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy will play the Malaysian duo Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien in their opener, while Tarun Kona and Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli will be up against another Malaysian combination, Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin. The mixed doubles pair of Ayush Raj Gupta and Sruti Swain will face the Australian pair Jay Jiwei Yang and Sydney Tjonadi.