Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices edged higher for second day in a row in Kerala. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 52,920, up by Rs 240 per 8 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal price gained by Rs 120 per 8 gram. On Saturday, gold price declined by Rs 1520 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7280.2 per gram down by Rs.225.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6668.7 per gram down by Rs.205. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.0%,whereas in the last month it has been 0.05%. The cost of silver is Rs.87880.0 per kg down by Rs.1230 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat at Rs 71,547 per 10 gram. Meanwhile, silver futures have fallen by Rs 6,800 in June month so far and opened today at Rs 89,317 per kg. Globally, gold was trading at $2,313.09 per ounce, down by 0.09 per cent.