Education Minister Sivankutty denies girl’s suicide linked to plus one seat shortage

Kerala’s General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, addressed the tragic suicide of a girl student in Malappuram district, emphasizing that while the incident was unfortunate, reports suggesting it was due to a lack of seats for plus one admissions were unfounded. His remarks come amidst heightened criticism directed at the Left government regarding alleged seat shortages for higher secondary students in the northern district of Malappuram.

Speaking in the assembly, Minister Sivankutty clarified that preliminary information from the police indicated no indication that the student was unable to secure a seat. He noted that only the first phase of allotment had been completed, with the second phase and community quota admissions commencing shortly. Sivankutty assured that nearly all students would secure admission by the third phase of allotment, which would be followed by supplementary allotments before classes begin on June 24.

Expressing sorrow over the student’s premature departure, the minister urged the media to refrain from exacerbating mental stress among students and parents by engaging in unnecessary discussions about plus one admissions. He stressed the government’s commitment to ensuring all students receive admission to various courses before the commencement of classes, emphasizing the need for sensitivity and caution in addressing such sensitive matters.