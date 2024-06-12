Eid Al Adha 2024: Qatar announces holidays

Doha: The Amiri Diwan in Qatar announced Eid Al Adha holidays. Eid Al Adha will be celebrated in Qatar on June 16, 2024.

For the ministries, other government entities and public institutions, the holiday starts on Sunday, June 16, 2024, and ends on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Employees are set to resume work on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Earlier the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced the holidays on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. Banks and financial institutions working under the supervision of QCB will begin their holidays on Sunday, June 16, 2024, until Tuesday June 18, 2024. All financial institutions resume work on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Eid Al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide. Muslims slaughter livestock — usually, a goat, sheep, cow or camel — to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith. The festival celebrates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son based on Allah’s command. Before the sacrifice happened, Allah provided him with a ram that the prophet then slaughtered.

Eid Al-Adha also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, the fifth pillar of Islam, where Muslims perform rituals commemorating events in the lives of Ibrahim and his family.