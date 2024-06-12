Factory in Mumbai’s MIDC Dombivli catches fire; rescue operations initiated

Another fire erupted in Dombivli’s MIDC industrial area, triggering distress among residents still grappling with the aftermath of a recent tragedy. Just three weeks ago, a massive explosion at Amber Chemical Company resulted in 13 fatalities and over 72 injuries. Now, with another blaze breaking out, the community faces compounded anguish.

The latest inferno began around 10 am on Wednesday, stirring memories of the previous catastrophe. Flames engulfed Malde and Indo Amines, accompanied by successive explosions. Three facilities fell victim to the fire, prompting swift evacuations, including the closure of a nearby school as a precaution.

Emergency responders, including fire crews from neighboring areas, rushed to the scene to battle the blaze. Despite their efforts, the fire persisted for hours, raising concerns about the safety of those trapped inside. Indurani Jakhar, Commissioner of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, pledged a comprehensive investigation into the incident amid ongoing inquiries into the prior explosion, emphasizing the urgency for accountability and answers.