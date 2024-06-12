Former football player and coach T K Chathunni passes away

Renowned Kerala football coach T K Chathunni passed away on Wednesday (June 12) in Kochi at the age of 79. With over fifty years in football as both a player and coach, Chathunni held a significant place in Indian football history. His coaching career was remarkable, helping many players rise to prominence, including Kerala’s I.M. Vijayan and Goa’s Bruno Coutinho, and he coached the most clubs in the country.

As a player, Chathunni played for several teams, such as the army team EME, Secunderabad, Vasco Goa, and Orkay Mills Bombay. He also represented Services, Goa, and Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy. His transition to coaching began in 1979 with Kerala’s Santosh Trophy team, and by 1990, he had coached various teams, including M.R.F. Goa, Churchill Goa, K.S.E.B., and Salgaocar.

Chathunni’s distinguished coaching career saw him lead numerous clubs to success across four major footballing states in India. He coached notable teams such as Mohun Bagan, F.C. Cochin, VIVA Kerala, Golden Threads, Josco F.C., and VIVA Chennai, solidifying his legacy as a pivotal figure in Indian football.