HMD launches two new feature phones with built-in UPI support in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: HMD launched two new feature phones named ‘HMD 110 and HMD 105’ in India. These are the company’s first self-branded feature phones in India.

The HMD 110 and the HMD 105 are priced in India at Rs. 1,119 and Rs. 999, respectively. These phones will be available via HMD.com, e-commerce sites, and offline retail stores. The HMD 110 is offered in black and green colours, while the HMD 105 comes in black, blue and purple shades.

The HMD 110 and HMD 105 are feature phones that are equipped with tools like a phone talker, auto call recording, and MP3 player. The handsets also come with support for both wired and wireless FM radio.

The HMD 105 model sports dual LED flash units, whereas the HMD 110 carries a rear camera sensor. Both phones are also equipped with inbuilt Unified Payments Interface (UPI) applications which are claimed to help users make secure money transactions. HMD 110 and HMD 105 are backed by 1,000mAh batteries claimed to offer a standby time of up to 18 days. The handsets support up to nine local languages for inputs and 23 languages for rendering.