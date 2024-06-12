Indian Railways cancels Mitali Express to Bangladesh temporarily: Details

Kolkata: The Indian Railways has cancelled Mitali Express, which operates between New Jalpaiguri (NJP) in West Bengal and Dhaka in Bangladesh. The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) said that the train service will be cancelled for three days due to Eid celebrations. This decision to cancel the bi-weekly service was made by Indian Railways in consultation with Bangladesh Railway

The Indian Railways in consultation with the Bangladesh Railway decided to cancel the bi-weekly train service. The Mitali Express will not operate from NJP station on June 12, 16, and 19, and from Dhaka on June 13, 17, and 20. Normal services of the Mitali Express will resume after the Eid festival in Bangladesh.

The Mitali Express is one of three trains that run between the two countries, alongside the Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express and the Kolkata-Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express.

To accommodate passenger demand, NFR has decided to continue the services of two special trains: Mysuru-Muzaffarpur-Mysuru and Rani Kamlapati-Agartala-Rani Kamlapati. The Mysuru–Muzaffarpur special train will run from June 17 to 24 every Monday, and from June 20 to 27 every Thursday on the return journey. The Rani Kamlapati-Agartala Weekly Express will run from June 27 to December 26 every Thursday, and from June 30 to December 29 every Sunday on the return journey.