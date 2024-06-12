IndiGo announces three new domestic flight services: Details

Durgapur: leading private air carrier in the country, IndiGo Airlines announced new domestic flight services. The airline will operate direct flights to Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, and Guwahati from Durgapur.

The airline will operate daily flights from Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport to Bhubaneswar starting from August 30. The flight will arrive in Durgapur at 12:55 pm and depart at 4:35 pm. Additionally, the airline will operate flights to Bagdogra four days a week, departing at 1:15 pm and returning at 4:05 pm. There will also be a thrice-a-week connection to Guwahati, with the flight leaving at 3:15 pm and returning at 4:50 pm.

Also Read: Southern Railway announces special trains connecting these cities: Details

Currently, the steel city offers direct flights to major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Currently, all flights out of Durgapur are operated by IndiGo. The airline provides daily service to Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, along with four flights a week to Mumbai and three flights a week to Chennai.