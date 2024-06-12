IndiGo to increase flights these international destinations: Details

Mumbai: Largest private air carrier in India, IndiGo has decided to increase its flights to central Asia. The airline will increase flights to Tashkent, Almaty, Tbilisi and Baku.

IndiGo announced the doubling of flights from Delhi to Almaty and Tbilisi starting August 16, 2024, and Tashkent starting August 17, 2024. The airline will then operate daily flights from/to Tashkent, Almaty, and Tbilisi, up from the previous schedule of 4 flights per week to Tashkent and 3 flights per week to Almaty and Tbilisi. Flights to Baku were already made daily in March 2024. With this development, IndiGo now operates daily flights to all four Central Asian destinations: Tashkent, Almaty, Tbilisi, and Baku.