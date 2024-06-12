J-K Police offers Rs 20 Lakh reward for information on Reasi bus attack terrorist

Jammu and Kashmir Police, in response to the recent terror attack in Reasi district, where nine individuals lost their lives and 33 sustained injuries, released a sketch of one of the suspected terrorists involved in the assault. The attack targeted a 53-seater bus transporting pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. It occurred near Teryath village in the Poni area, resulting in the bus veering off the road and plunging into a deep gorge in Reasi district following the gunfire. Eyewitness descriptions contributed to the creation of the terrorist’s sketch.

To aid in apprehending the perpetrator, the police announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information leading to his capture. They provided contact numbers where individuals can report relevant information. The authorities suspect the involvement of the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba in the attack, heightening the urgency to identify and detain those responsible.

In response to the tragedy, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha pledged financial assistance to the victims’ families. He announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh for each deceased individual’s family and Rs 50,000 for each injured person. The initiative aims to provide immediate support and relief to those affected by the heinous act of terrorism in the region.

Following are the phone numbers where the information on the terrorists can be given:

SSP Reasi – 9205571332

ASP Reasi – 9419113159

DySP HQ Reasi – 9419133499

SHO Pouni – 7051003214

SHO Ransoo- 7051003213