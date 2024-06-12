J&K: 3 Security personnel injured in Doda encounter

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, three security personnel sustained injuries during a shootout with terrorists at a joint checkpost late Tuesday night. The incident occurred when terrorists attacked the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police at Chattergalla area on the Bhadarwah-Pathankot road. The injured personnel were hospitalized, and the gun battle was ongoing at the last update. Additional security forces were deployed to bolster the operation.

Meanwhile, in Kathua district, security forces launched an operation to apprehend a suspected terrorist hiding in Saida Sukhal village near Koota Morhunder Hiranagar police station limits. The area was cordoned off, and a house-to-house search was conducted with assistance from the CRPF. During the operation, one civilian was injured, and a couple was evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

The counter-terrorism efforts intensified following recent incidents, including an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi. The attack, which occurred two days earlier, resulted in fatalities and injuries. Security measures have been heightened across the region to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of civilians and security personnel.