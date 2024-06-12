Kerala HC rejects 10-Year-Old’s request for Sabarimala entry

A petition filed by a 10-year-old girl seeking permission to undertake the Sabarimala pilgrimage was dismissed by the Kerala High Court on Wednesday (June 12). The division bench, comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice Harisankar V Menon, ruled that since the matter is sub judice before the Supreme Court, the petitioner cannot seek relief through the writ jurisdiction of the High Court.

The petitioner, Snigdha Sreenath from Bengaluru North, Karnataka, argued for an exemption from the upper age limit to visit Sabarimala during the mandala pooja-makaravilakku season. She contended that not having reached puberty, she should be allowed to partake in the pilgrimage. Her plea highlighted the financial strain caused by pandemic-related delays and her father’s health issues, which led to her inability to undertake the pilgrimage.

Despite her father’s efforts to apply for the pilgrimage online, their request was rejected due to the petitioner’s age exceeding the prescribed limit. Following this, her father submitted a representation to the Travancore Devaswom Board, seeking permission for her pilgrimage. However, the court dismissed the plea, emphasizing that the matter is currently under consideration by the Supreme Court.