Kerala: NHAI hikes toll fees at Thalassery-Mahe Bypass

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has increased the toll rate on the Thalassery-Mahe bypass to Rs 110 for a round trip, drawing criticism for implementing the hike before completing all necessary facilities. The revised fare structure now charges cars Rs 75 per side, up from the previous Rs 65, and increases the monthly rate for frequent travelers from Rs 2195 to Rs 2440 for fifty trips. Local vehicle owners living within 20 km of the toll plaza will also see their monthly rate rise from Rs 330 to Rs 340. Passengers have expressed concerns over the financial burden, especially given the ongoing infrastructural issues at the toll booth, such as the narrowing of the six-lane road to four lanes, lack of emergency vehicle gates, and incomplete service roads.

Despite these concerns, toll authorities noted that the rate increase was typically scheduled for April but was postponed due to the elections. The NHAI is responsible for the decision to hike the toll rates. Many passengers fear financial strain due to these changes, which come just three months after the toll booth’s initial opening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Thalassery-Mahe Bypass on March 11 via video conferencing. This bypass, located on the Kannur-Kozhikode section of the National Highway, aims to reduce traffic congestion on the Mahe and Thalassery roads. The new route cuts the distance between Muzhapilangad in Kannur and Azhiyoor in Kozhikode to 18.6 km, reducing travel time from 45 minutes to just 14 minutes. A trial run has been conducted to assess the bypass’s effectiveness.