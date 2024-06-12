Know connection rituals that strengthen a relationship

Relationships are a fundamental aspect of human life. Relationships bring immense joy, companionship, and support. But it needs a conscious effort to maintain our bonds and cultivate a relationship that is loving and fulfilling.

Relationship rituals are shared experiences that couples engage in as a way to strengthen their bond and create a sense of connection. These rituals can take many forms, from daily habits like eating meals together or taking walks, to annual traditions like celebrating birthdays or anniversaries.

Research has shown that couples who engage in relationship rituals report higher levels of satisfaction and intimacy in their relationships. These rituals can also serve as a way to navigate difficult times, providing a sense of stability and comfort during challenging periods.

Relationship rituals have the power to strengthen emotional bonds, provide stability and create priceless moments that stay in the heart, much like the whispered secrets shared between lovers.

‘Shared language and the terms of endearment you have with one another, the inside jokes, and made-up words, create a foundation of intimacy and creativity that you share with your partner. Through this process, you and your partner are actively creating a world and culture that is distinctly personal and intimate,’ says Relationship Therapist Jordan Dann in her recent Instagram post.

Here are a few ideas for rituals suggested by Jordan in her post:

Greeting one another upon waking up and going to bed.

Greeting one another upon returning home.

Eating dinner without screens.

Date night!

Sharing a morning ritual of coffee and reading together.

Share a 10-second kiss or hug.

Seasonal or holiday rituals

‘Rituals give purpose and meaning to your relationship. The rituals you create with your partner develop and sustain intimacy on the road to a lifelong partnership. Rituals can be seasonal events around holidays, religious observances, or a Friday night favourite meal to show you share. Rituals that you exchange each day are also key, such as how you greet one another. Building these rituals early in your relationship will habitualize your connection to one another,’ says Jordan

She further shared, ‘Invite your partner to have a dialogue with you about what rituals he/she/they view as important. This dialogue can build awareness between you both. You may discover that your partner views something as a ritual that you didn’t before. Remember, even small actions can be meaningful rituals. These practices give you time and space to connect, shaping the rhythm of your world. Rituals bring play, fun, and deep conversations, strengthening your foundation. By talking openly with your partner about the rituals you both want to create and how you’ll shift your mindset from ‘I’ to ‘we’.’