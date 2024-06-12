Lt General Upendra Dwivedi named new Indian Army Chief

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi has been appointed as the new Indian Army Chief, with his term set to begin on June 30. He is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff. The appointment follows the extension of the current Army Chief, General Manoj Pande, whose term was extended by one month until June 30. Lt Gen Dwivedi, who was originally scheduled to take over on May 31, will now assume the position at the end of the month.

Born on July 1, 1964, Lt General Dwivedi was commissioned into the Infantry (Jammu & Kashmir Rifles) on December 15, 1984. Throughout his nearly 40-year career, he has held numerous key positions including command of the 18 Jammu & Kashmir Rifles, Brigade 26 Sector Assam Rifles, and 9 Corps. In his role as a Lieutenant General, he served as the Director General of Infantry and the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command from 2022 to 2024 before becoming the Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

Lt General Dwivedi is an alumnus of Sainik School Rewa, National Defence College, and the US Army War College. He has completed courses at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington and the Army War College in Mhow. Additionally, he has been honored as a ‘Distinguished Fellow’ at the USAWC, Carlisle, USA. His academic achievements include an MPhil in Defence & Management Studies and two Master’s Degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science. He has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards.