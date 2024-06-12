N Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, June 12. The ceremony took place near Medha IT Park, opposite Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli, on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

The swearing-in event was attended by several high-profile leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and other dignitaries. The ceremony also featured the presence of top South Indian film stars, such as megastar Chiranjeevi and Superstar Rajinikanth, with Chiranjeevi being the elder brother of Pawan Kalyan.

Chandrababu Naidu took the oath at approximately 11.27 am near Gannavaram Airport. Alongside Naidu, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh, and 22 others were also sworn in. The TDP Legislature Party and NDA partners had unanimously elected Naidu as their leader the day before. In his address, Naidu emphasized his dedication to developing Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh and expressed his gratitude for the support, mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attendance at the ceremony.