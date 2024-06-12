PM Modi hugs Naidu as he attempts to touch his feet after swearing-In

Chandrababu Naidu, leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was inaugurated as Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister for the fourth time on Wednesday, with prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah and J P Nadda in attendance. Following the swearing-in, a heartwarming moment unfolded as Naidu and PM Modi exchanged hugs, emphasizing unity within the NDA government. The gesture quickly gained traction on social media, with users lauding the emotional connection between the two leaders.

Joining Naidu in his cabinet were Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh, both taking the oath as ministers. The event was graced by the presence of notable figures such as former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, ex-Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana, and film icons Rajnikanth and Chiranjeevi. The oath of office was administered by AP Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, marking the formal commencement of Naidu’s fourth term as Chief Minister.

Naidu’s political journey began in 1995 when he assumed the Chief Minister’s role in undivided Andhra Pradesh, serving two consecutive terms. He further etched his name in history by becoming the first Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation in 2014, a position he held until 2019. Now, with a decisive victory in the 2024 elections, Naidu embarks on his fourth term, steering the NDA coalition to a commanding majority in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.