PM Modi’s first foreign trip in third term: G7 summit in Italy

In his first international trip of his third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G7 Summit in Puglia, Italy, on June 14, following an invitation from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This marks India’s 11th participation in the G7 Outreach sessions, highlighting India’s growing global influence. The summit, taking place at Borgo Egnazia from June 13 to 15, will focus on the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Leaders like US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to attend.

India and Italy have a robust bilateral relationship, celebrated 75 years of diplomatic ties last year, and elevated to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ during PM Meloni’s visit to India in March 2023. Their cooperation spans defense, the Indo-Pacific region, energy, and science & technology. Economic ties are strong, with bilateral trade reaching $15 billion in 2022-23. Over 700 Italian companies operate in India, and Indian investments in Italy total around $400 million. Science and technology cooperation is also significant, with joint projects and funding initiatives in various fields.

The G7 Summit, hosted by Italy, will address key global issues under Italy’s presidency. The summit will also discuss the conflict in the Middle East and its broader impact. The G7, consisting of the US, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Canada, and Japan, expanded to include Russia from 1997 to 2013 but reverted to the G7 after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea. This year’s summit will feature leaders from 11 developing countries and international organizations, alongside traditional G7 members.