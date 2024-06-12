Rahul Gandhi Conducts Roadshow in Malappuram

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Wayanad, conducted a roadshow in Malappuram’s Edavanna area on Wednesday, receiving a warm welcome from the locals. His visit aimed to express gratitude to the constituents for re-electing him for a second term.

During the reception, Gandhi expressed his gratitude, stating that for him, the people of India and Wayanad are his guiding force, unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he criticized for claiming to receive divine guidance in decision-making. Gandhi emphasized that his allegiance lies with the electorate and assured both Wayanad and Rae Bareli of his dedication.

After the event at Edavanna, Gandhi is scheduled to travel to Kalpetta in Wayanad, where another reception awaits him at the Kalpetta New Bus Stand premises. Thousands of United Democratic Front (UDF) supporters are anticipated to join these gatherings, as stated in the Indian National Congress (INC) communication. Gandhi’s victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, securing a substantial margin of 3.6 lakh votes, underscores his continued popularity in the region.