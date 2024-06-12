Security forces kill terrorist in J&K’s Kathua

In the Hiranagar area of Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, a terrorist was killed on Tuesday (June 11) in an encounter with security forces after gunmen opened fire on a house, as confirmed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Residents of Saida Sukhal village reported hearing gunshots and alerted authorities after seeing two to three gunmen in the area. The attackers fired shots before fleeing into nearby forests.

In response, police and the Border Security Force (BSF) initiated a joint operation to locate the suspects. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh confirmed the attack targeted the house of an unnamed individual near the international border. He stated he was in continuous contact with DC Kathua Rakesh Minhas and SSP Kathua Anayat Ali Choudhary, who were on the scene. Singh also mentioned that the homeowner was in contact with authorities, and one terrorist had been neutralized.

This incident follows a terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in the Reasi district of Jammu, which resulted in nine deaths and 42 injuries. Security officials suspect the involvement of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba. Efforts to track down terrorists in Reasi continued with 11 teams of security personnel and a multi-directional cordon set up around the Ranso-Poni-Treyath belt.