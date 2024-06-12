Southern Railway announces special trains connecting these cities: Details

Chennai: The Southern Railway announced special bi-weekly AC trains. The new trains will connect Tambaram and Mangaluru Junction. These special services are scheduled to run in June and early July 2024.

Tambaram-Mangaluru Jn AC Bi-Weekly Special Train:

The Tambaram – Mangaluru Junction AC Bi-Weekly Special, Train No. 06047, will depart from Tambaram at 13:55 hrs on June 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, and 30, which are Fridays and Sundays. The train will arrive at Mangaluru Junction at 06:55 hrs the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06048, the Mangaluru Junction – Tambaram AC Bi-Weekly Special, will leave Mangaluru Junction at 12:00 hrs on June 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, and July 1, which are Saturdays and Mondays. The train will arrive at Tambaram at 04:45 hrs the next day.

These special trains has 14 AC Three Tier Economy Coaches, 2 Second Class Coaches that are Divyangjan-friendly, and 1 Luggage cum Brake Van.

The special train will stop at the following stations: Chennai Egmore, Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Ottapalam, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Vadakara, Thalassery, Kannur, Payyanur, Kasaragod, and Mangaluru Junction.