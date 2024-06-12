Stock Market: Indian equity markets end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices closed the trading session on a positive note on June 12. The BSE Sensex gained 100.85 points or 0.13% to finish the day’s trading at 76,557.44. NSE Nifty 0 closed 43.55 points or 0.19% higher at 23,308.40.

About 2284 shares advanced, 1159 shares declined, and 74 shares unchanged. Coal India, Power Grid Corp, Eicher Motors, SBI Life, and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers. Top losers were M&M, Britannia, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumer Products, and Titan.

On the sectoral front, except FMCG and Realty, all other indices ended in the green with telecom, media, capital goods, metal, oil & gas and power up 1 percent each. BSE Midcap and Smallcap index gained 1 percent each. Nifty Midcap 100 closed 549 points or 1.02% at 54,215.40. Bank Nifty closed in the green up 95.85 points or 0.19% at 49,801.60.