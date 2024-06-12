Terrorists strike Army Post in Doda, third attack in 3 Days

Terrorists targeted an Army Temporary Operating Base (TOB) in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, injuring at least three soldiers on Wednesday. This marks the third consecutive day of attacks in the region, following incidents in Kathua and Reasi. In the Chattargalla area on the Bhaderwah Bani road, gunmen opened fire on the joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police, injuring five soldiers and a special police officer (SPO). Security forces have launched a search and encounter operation to capture the perpetrators.

According to Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain, security personnel retaliated to the attack in Doda, and a gunfight ensued. Meanwhile, in Kathua, another search operation is ongoing to locate the remaining terrorists involved in an earlier attack. A drone is being utilized in the Hiranagar area for surveillance. One of the assailants involved in the Kathua attack was eliminated in an encounter the previous night. Security forces have sealed off the area and intensified their efforts to locate the remaining suspects.

The recent wave of violence in Jammu and Kashmir began on June 9 when terrorists attacked a bus en route to the Shiv Khori cave temple in Reasi. After the driver resisted the attackers’ demands, they opened fire, leading to the bus veering off the road and plunging into a gorge. The incident resulted in nine fatalities and 33 injuries. According to reports, the attack was orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Hamza. Security forces are actively engaged in efforts to address the escalating security threats in the region.