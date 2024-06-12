Two Indians killed in Russia-Ukraine conflict, confirms MEA

On Tuesday (June 11), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that two Indian nationals recruited by the Russian Army had been killed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. In a statement, the MEA expressed deep regret over their deaths, extending condolences to the families and urging Russian authorities for the swift repatriation of the remains.

The MEA highlighted that both the Ministry and the Indian Embassy in Moscow have strongly addressed the issue with the Russian Ambassador in New Delhi and Russian authorities in Moscow, pushing for the early release and return of all Indian nationals involved with the Russian Army.

Additionally, India has demanded an immediate halt to any further recruitment of Indian nationals by the Russian Army, emphasizing that such activities would not align with their partnership. The MEA also advised Indian nationals to exercise caution when seeking employment opportunities in Russia.