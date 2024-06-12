US Woman pays Rs 6 Crore for fake Jaipur jewelry worth Rs 300

A US woman named Cherish was allegedly duped by a jewellery shop owner in Rajasthan, spending Rs 6 crore on fake jewellery later valued at only Rs 300. She purchased the silver jewellery with gold polish from a shop in Jaipur’s Johri Bazar and discovered they were counterfeit when she displayed them at an exhibition in the US in April.

Upon realizing the deception, Cherish traveled to India to confront the shop owner, Gaurav Soni, who denied the allegations. She then filed a police complaint and sought help from the US embassy. The Jaipur Police have since launched an investigation, with a search underway for Gaurav and his father Rajendra Soni, both of whom have gone into hiding. Meanwhile, Nand Kishore, who allegedly issued a fake certificate of authenticity, has been arrested.

Reports also indicated that Cherish met Gaurav on Instagram in 2022 and over the course of two years paid Rs 6 crore for what she believed to be genuine jewellery.