Acer launches new gaming laptop in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Acer ALG Gaming Laptop was launched in India. Acer ALG Gaming Laptop price in India starts at Rs. 56,990 and the laptop is available in a single Steel Gray colourway. It will be available for purchase in India via the company’s e-store and Amazon. It will also be sold via Acer Exclusive Stores and other retail outlets in the country, according to the company.

The newly launched Acer ALG Gaming Laptop runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box and is powered by a 12th generation Intel Core i5-12450H CPU with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. It is also equipped with an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB DDR6 video memory. It sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

You get up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage on the Acer ALG Gaming Laptop, which can be expanded up to 2TB via a dual M.2 slot. It is equipped with two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, and a USB 3.2 Type-A port, an Ethernet port, as well as an HDMI port. Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Acer has equipped the ALG Gaming Laptop with a 4-cell 54Whr Li-ion battery with support for charging at 120W. It has a 1-megapixel webcam and features an inbuilt microphone.