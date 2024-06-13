Australian Open 2024: HS Prannoy enters pre-quarter

Sydney: In the Australian Open BWF Super 500 badminton tournament, India’s ace shuttler, HS Prannoy entered the men’s singles pre-quarter finals. He defeated world No. 49 Ygor Coelho of Brazil by ‘21-10, 23-21’.

World No. 10, Prannoy, will now clash with world No. 53 Misha Zilberman of Israel in round of 16. Zilberman had earlier defeated Abhishek Yeligar of India 21-9, 21-15.

Meanwhile, Kiran George has defeated Xiaodong Sheng of Canada 21-17, 21-10 in the opening round and will face seventh seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the next match. Mithun Manjunath, however, lost to Alwi Farhan of Indonesia in the first-round encounter 21-17, 21-17.

In the women’s singles, eighth-seeded Aakarshi Kashyap beat Polina Buhrova of Ukraine 21-14, 21-11 in the first round. Aakarshi will take on Kai Qi Teoh of Australia in the second round. Meanwhile, Malvika Bansod has defeated compatriot Keyura Mopati 21-10, 21-8. She will now face seventh-seeded Ester Tri Wardoyo of Indonesia.

In another match, Anupama Upadhyaya beat Wong Ling Chong of Malaysia 21-14, 23-21 in 47 minutes. She will take on sixth seed Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the round of 16.

In the mixed doubles category, B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy also advanced to the second round after beating the Malaysian pair of Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien 21-17, 21-19 in 39 minutes. They will be up against Kai Chen Teoh and Kai Qi Teoh of Australia in the round of 16.