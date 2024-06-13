Cochin Airport Launches Self-Baggage Drop Facility

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has introduced a self-baggage drop-in service at Terminal 1, enabling travelers to place their luggage directly onto conveyors without airline staff assistance. This new facility, implemented by IndiGo, AirAsia, and Air India, covers 95% of domestic passengers traveling through Kochi. The system is integrated with the airport’s baggage handling system and is available at 27 to 30 check-in counters.

Passengers can use one of the ten common-use self-service kiosks near the terminal gates to print their boarding passes and bag tags. After attaching the tag stickers to their bags, they can proceed to the luggage drop facility. This system, modeled after the one at Seoul airport in South Korea, uses equipment imported from Canada and represents the latest technology in airport services.

Building on the previously introduced DIGI Yatra facility, which uses biometric authentication for passenger verification at entry points, security, and boarding gates, CIAL aims to integrate this facial recognition technology into the self-bag drop system. This future advancement will allow passengers to use the baggage drop system without needing a physical boarding pass, further streamlining the check-in process.