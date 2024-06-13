Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Gold price remained unchanged in Kerala on Thursday, June 13, 2024. In the last two days, gold price gained by Rs 360 per 8 gram. Gold is now priced at Rs 52,920 per 8 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal price gained by Rs 240 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7315.5 per gram up by Rs.353.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6700.9 per gram up by Rs.322. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 2.82%, whereas in the last month it has been 2.12%. The cost of silver is Rs 88370 per kg up by Rs.490 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down Rs 481 or 0.67% to trade at Rs 71,489 per 10 gram. Silver futures dropped by nearly Rs 2,000 or 2.18% to Rs 88,469 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold climbed 0.3% to $2,322.46 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled 1.2% higher at $2,354.8. Comex gold price is around $2,330 per troy-ounce mark. Price of spot silver rose 1.5% to $29.69 per ounce, platinum was up 1.2% at $962.85 and palladium gained 2.6% to $907.01.