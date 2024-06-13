Doda terror attacks: Police release sketches of 4 terrorists

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday released sketches of four terrorists involved in two recent attacks in Doda district and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to their capture. On Tuesday, terrorists attacked a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police at Chattergalla in Bhaderwah, while on Wednesday, a search party in the Gandoh area was ambushed, resulting in injuries to seven security personnel, including a policeman.

The police spokesperson stated that the four terrorists are believed to be hiding in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Thathri, and Gandoh, engaging in terror-related activities. A reward of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for information about each terrorist. The police have urged the public to come forward with any information regarding the presence and movements of these individuals.

On Tuesday night, the police also released a sketch of a terrorist involved in an attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district, offering a Rs 20 lakh reward for information leading to his arrest. In that attack, terrorists fired on a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, causing it to plunge into a deep gorge. The incident resulted in nine deaths and 41 injuries.